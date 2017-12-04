Two new trees in memory of villagers

ELEVEN trees and shrubs are to be planted in Sonning Common.

They include a maple tree at Millennium Green in memory of village gardener Linda Webb and a wild cherry outside the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road in memory of former landlady Ellie Blues.

Both women died earlier this year and their families will pay for memorial plaques.

An oak tree will be planted in Crowsley Way to replace a dead tree and a weeping crab apple will go at the back of the play area in Lea Road.

Two photinia pink marble bushes and two aucuba japonica crotonoides will be planted on the entrance road to the Lea Road play area.

Two euonymus japonicus aureapictus and one euonymus japonicus bravo will be planted at the entrance to the village, off Kennylands Road. These will go near two laurels planted last year.

The trees and shrubs will come from Mulberry Plants at Hare Hatch and the planting will be overseen by the parish council’s environment working party.

Councillor Stan Rust, who chairs the group, said: “The pairs of photinia red robin and eleagnus ebbingei gilt edge planted last year are helping to break up the long bare fence line but it was felt that at least two more pairs of colourful bushes were needed.”

The group is also considering planting at Kidby’s Yard and other areas off Kennylands Road.

Meanwhile, the parish council will also carry out maintenance work at the

6.1 hectares of woodland acccessible from Old Copse, Woodlands Road and Bishopswood recreation ground, which it bought for £52,880 in October.

Ivy needs to be removed from some trees and some holly may also need removing. Sonning Common Green Gym will also be asked to help.

Cllr Rust said: “We need to establish with the Woodland Trust where the boundary between our woodlands is for insurance, safety and maintenance purposes.

“In places a raised bank clearly marks the boundary; in others there is a fence with wire strands in good condition. However, in some places the wire is down and will need removing and in others there are fence posts which have rotted and will need replacing or shortening.”

He said he wanted to consider installing picnic tables and play trails for children.

But Councillor Tom Fort disagreed, saying: “I’m absolutely against picnic tables or children’s play areas.

“A wood is a wood — if you want to sit down, you can sit down on a tree stump or branch. Children will find a way to amuse themselves.”