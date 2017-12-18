Leak repaired

Residents want to keep out the rain
A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
A WATER leak in Sonning Common has been repaired.
Thames Water sent engineers to fix the problem that caused flooding in Green Lane at the junction with Wood Lane.
The company will repair the road surface where a hole was dug to access the leaking pipe.
18 December 2017
More News:
Village vet retires but will still work at race meetings
SONNING Common’s village vet has retired after 41 ... [more]
Girl wins £200 for her school with Christmas card design
A CHRISTMAS card designed by an eight-year-old ... [more]
Vet wants to open village surgery but can't find premises
A VET from Sonning Common wants to set up a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say