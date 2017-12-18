School to save cost on energy

SOLAR panels installed at Sonning Common Primary School will help save it £8,000 in energy costs.

The school in Grove Road has become the 25th Low Carbon Hub solar school in Oxfordshire.

Eighty-four panels have been installed on the roof and should last 20 years.

They will generate enough energy to meet a quarter of the school’s electricity needs and will save 183 tonnes of carbon-dioxide emissions.

The project, which cost £11,000, was funded by Low Carbon Hub, a community-owned energy initiative based in Oxford.

A spokesman said: “The solar panels will accompany LED lighting, installed by the school a few years ago, and will further reduce its energy reliance on the carbon-intensive National Grid.

“We are thrilled to be contributing to the ongoing process the school is undertaking towards a more low-carbon future and to help it generate its own green electricity and teach pupils about the importance of green energy and climate change.”

South Oxfordshire district councillor David Nimmo Smith said: “We hope that the shining example the school has set, despite the recent drop in government support for renewables, will encourage others to start powering up their communities.”