THE annual meeting and Christmas party was held in King’s Arms Barn on Monday, December 11.

Twenty people attended and Dave McEwen was

re-elected as chairman and Patrick Fleming as treasurer.

Members reported on the various initiatives Henley in Transition had started or been involved in during 2017.

It proved a pleasingly long list!

Car club — cars, electric or hybrid, stationed in town and available for residents to use on an ad-hoc basis similar to the ReadyBikes in Reading. Ready to go.

Community energy scheme — Funding solar panels on civic and commercial buildings with local investors getting a good return, the business getting reduced electricity bills and the community benefiting from a community fund.

Watch for this early in 2018.

May fair — We had a stall at the fair and gave out seed packs to local children as well as talking to people about transition.

Schools Environment Competition — HiT is organising the 2018 competition for local primary schools with an awards ceremony booked for June 6. Schools are being contacted now.

Films — We showed the film Bag It, which is about reducing plastic waste, and the French film Demain, which is about positive actions being taken to reduce environmental impacts around the world. We plan to repeat both films in 2018.

Refill — Several Henley restaurants and cafés have signed up to provide refills for people’s reusable water bottles to reduce the number of one-trip bottles.

Exhibition — Julia Carey is organising an exhibition at the River & Rowing Museum on how to reduce plastics use.

Particulate monitoring — David Dickie has taken measurements of the damaging particulates from vehicles at a lot of places around the town centre and has a dataset that gives cause for concern.

He has encouraged the town council to look at more formal monitoring.

Close the Door — David and his team visited all the businesses in the town to encourage them to put stickers on their doors to show they “Close the Door” to keep pollution out of their premises.

Clean Air for Henley — David and his team of volunteers distributed more than 6,000 leaflets to Henley households informing them of the problem with pollution and how individuals can help reduce its effects. We are also campaigning to get pollution-absorbing trees and plants planted on the grass triangle at Northfield End.

Tilebarn Wood — In 2011, Henley in Transition organised the planting of 300 trees at Tilebarn.

Malcolm Dodds reported that they were growing well with a satisfactory survival rate and that a colony of pyramidal orchids had established themselves.

Tree for every child — Henley in Transition is supporting Mayor Kellie Hinton’s campaign to plant a tree for every child and re-green Henley.

Cycle paths — Ron White campaigned to get cycle paths established in Henley in 2014/15 and his recommendations were reflected in the neighbourhood plan.

He has current contact with Henley Town Council that could lead to implementation.

Working with other groups — Henley in Transition has links to Henley in Bloom, Henley Allotments Association, Henley Wildlife Group, Eco Henley, Henley Be Well Group, South Oxfordshire Sustainability and Apples for Eggs.

Eco Henley — A “green” wall has been installed by Henley artist and businessman Clive Hemsley in Hart Street.

The 30ft wall of plants is positioned on the side of his home, Longlands House, a Grade II listed building in Hart Street.

Apples for Eggs — Henley’s own food swap group had a good first year at the Henley sea cadets’ HQ off Wargrave Road with a wide variety of produce swapped, including fresh vegetables, bread and cakes, chutneys and jams and even some apples and eggs.

There are eight to 12 regular attendees but more would be welcome.

Be Well Centre — Val Stoner initiated the alternative therapy clinics which are held at King’s Arms Barn every Monday.

These have now been running since 2010 and are still going strong.

After everyone had been brought up to date on all these initiatives, we shared food and drink and chatted.

If you are interested in becoming involved with Henley in Transition, please email

henley.in.transition@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/

henleyintransition