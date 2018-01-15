Monday, 15 January 2018

Gym hits 20

SONNING Common Green Gym will celebrate its 20th anniversary tomorrow (Saturday).

Members of the group will meet at Millennium Green at 9.30am before heading to the Bird in Hand pub for a birthday cake and buffet lunch.

Green Gym was founded by Dr William Bird when he worked at Sonning Common Health Centre to encourage people to take regular exercise by volunteering for local nature conservation projects.

Now there are 130 Green Gyms all over the country, including five in Oxfordshire.

