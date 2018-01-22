Tree removed

£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
Monday, 22 January 2018
A TREE has been removed after being blown over in high winds.
A footpath was blocked after the tree was felled in woods belonging to Sonning Common Parish Council which are accessed from the end of Woodlands Road.
The tree was removed by contractor Brian Willis, from Peppard.
22 January 2018
