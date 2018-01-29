Rural views

A SURVEY has been launched to give people a say on how the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty should be managed.

The Chilterns Conservation Board is creating a five-year plan for the protection of the area, which stretches across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

Everyone who completes the survey will have a chance to win £50 in vouchers from the Chiltern Brewery to spend on gifts and local produce.

To take part, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/

futureofthechilterns