Rural views

Monday, 29 January 2018
A SURVEY has been launched to give people a say on how the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty should be managed.
The Chilterns Conservation Board is creating a five-year plan for the protection of the area, which stretches across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.
Everyone who completes the survey will have a chance to win £50 in vouchers from the Chiltern Brewery to spend on gifts and local produce.
To take part, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/
futureofthechilterns
29 January 2018
