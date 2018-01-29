Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rural views

A SURVEY has been launched to give people a say on how the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty should be managed.

The Chilterns Conservation Board is creating a five-year plan for the protection of the area, which stretches across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

Everyone who completes the survey will have a chance to win £50 in vouchers from the Chiltern Brewery to spend on gifts and local produce.

To take part, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/
futureofthechilterns

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33