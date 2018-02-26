Common good

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
Monday, 26 February 2018
A NEW volunteer group that is looking after Kingwood Common has been praised.
Peppard parish councillor Tony Rancombe said the Kingwood Common Conservation Group, which started in November, was really making a difference.
“The regular work parties are getting more volunteers and it’s all going very well,” he said.
The next work party will be on March 5, meeting at Cherry Croft at 9.30am.
