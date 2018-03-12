Monday, 12 March 2018

Walk to lunch

A WARGRAVE rambling group walked around Crazies Hill and Bowsey Woods for their January meeting.

The 14 people walked across a field that housed an American camp during the Second World War before finishing at the Bull in High Street for lunch.

To join the group, call organiser Bob Austen on 0118 940 3038 or email
austenrobert@hotmail.com

