Walk to lunch

Regatta cancelled to finish boathouse
THE Goring and Streatley Regatta will not take ... [more]
Monday, 12 March 2018
A WARGRAVE rambling group walked around Crazies Hill and Bowsey Woods for their January meeting.
The 14 people walked across a field that housed an American camp during the Second World War before finishing at the Bull in High Street for lunch.
To join the group, call organiser Bob Austen on 0118 940 3038 or email
austenrobert@hotmail.com
12 March 2018
More News:
Lent soup lunch raises £390 for homelessness charity
A LENT lunch in Sonning Common raised £390.81 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say