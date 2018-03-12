Plant food

Regatta cancelled to finish boathouse
Monday, 12 March 2018
HENLEY in Bloom has given a volunteer group £300 towards plants to go in flower beds around the town.
The Gardening Buddies work throughout the year planting and maintaining areas in order to make the town look attractive, particularly to visitors.
12 March 2018
