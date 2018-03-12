Monday, 12 March 2018

Plant food

HENLEY in Bloom has given a volunteer group £300 towards plants to go in flower beds around the town.

The Gardening Buddies work throughout the year planting and maintaining areas in order to make the town look attractive, particularly to visitors.

