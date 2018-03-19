Monday, 19 March 2018

Commons windfall

PEPPARD and Kingwood commons could benefit from the electrication of Britain’s railways.

Funding from Network Rail is used to offset rural landscapes lost by preparing the tracks for electric trains. The commons are within the requried distance from an electrified line to be eligible for funding.

Peppard parish councillor Tony Rancombe, a member of the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators, said: “We would be able to do conservation work on Peppard Common and Kingwood Common.

“When they are electrifying the tracks they are destroying trackside plants and trees in the process. They want to plant trees but that is the last thing we need here — we have got more trees then we know what to do with. We would use the money to create glades and diverse landscapes.”

