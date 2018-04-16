Monday, 16 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Volunteers join rescheduled spring cleans

Volunteers join rescheduled spring cleans

MORE than 50 people took part in spring cleans in Bix and the Assendons on Sunday.

There were 22 volunteers in Bix, 15 in Lower Assendon and 18 in Middle Assendon.

Parish clerk Jane Pryce said: “We were lucky as the rain had pretty much stopped by the time we did it. We had a very good turnout and in Bix we managed to collect 10 bags of rubbish. The worst areas were the single carriageway between Bix and Nettlebed and down by Broadplat, where there were car parts and wing mirrors. There were also coffee cups and crisp packets.”

Meanwhile, three villagers cleaned up parts of Rotherfield Greys. Nick Digby, Graham Duncan and Michael Pearey worked for two hours and filled eight bags.

Mr Digby, a parish councillor, said: “It’s amazing what you find. We found a paint can and a few wheel hubs.”

The litter-picks had been scheduled for last month but were postponed due to snow.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33