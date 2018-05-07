Commons meeting

Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
Monday, 07 May 2018
THE Conservators of Nettlebed and District Commons will hold their annual meeting at Nettlebed community hall on Wednesday, May 16 at 7pm.
The programme will include an update by chairman Peter Allport on progress made in the past year and objectives for this year and beyond.
Gavin Johnson, head of conservation and development at the Chiltern Society, will give a talk called “Caring for the Chilterns and the Kingwood Common Partnership”.
Supper will be provided by the conservators with complimentary wine and soft drinks.
Husbands, wives and partners are welcome to attend but their names shpuld be given to Liz Longley, clerk to the conservators, in advance.
07 May 2018
More News:
Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
I help young people to be healthy and employable
PENNY SNOWDEN wants to help young people become ... [more]
Man who lost bowel to illness climbs Mount Snowdon
A MAN who had his bowel surgically removed after ... [more]
POLL: Have your say