Commons meeting

THE Conservators of Nettlebed and District Commons will hold their annual meeting at Nettlebed community hall on Wednesday, May 16 at 7pm.

The programme will include an update by chairman Peter Allport on progress made in the past year and objectives for this year and beyond.

Gavin Johnson, head of conservation and development at the Chiltern Society, will give a talk called “Caring for the Chilterns and the Kingwood Common Partnership”.

Supper will be provided by the conservators with complimentary wine and soft drinks.

Husbands, wives and partners are welcome to attend but their names shpuld be given to Liz Longley, clerk to the conservators, in advance.