New park warden

Boys can wear skirts to school... but not shorts
TEENAGE boys have been told they can’t wear ... [more]
Monday, 04 June 2018
A HORTICULTURAL specialist has been employed by Henley Town Council.
Kyle Dowling, 29, who lives in Henley, has been made a park warden, replacing Marcus Militello, the parks conservation warden, who left last month.
Mr Dowling, who grew up in Caversham and attended Highdown School in Emmer Green, previously worked as a landscaper and in garden maintenance. He was part of the ground maintenance team for the London Olympics in 2012.
He said: “My job will be to enhance all the town’s green spaces and get involved with the community on projects. The community side of the role appealed to me.”
04 June 2018
More News:
