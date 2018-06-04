New park warden

A HORTICULTURAL specialist has been employed by Henley Town Council.

Kyle Dowling, 29, who lives in Henley, has been made a park warden, replacing Marcus Militello, the parks conservation warden, who left last month.

Mr Dowling, who grew up in Caversham and attended Highdown School in Emmer Green, previously worked as a landscaper and in garden maintenance. He was part of the ground maintenance team for the London Olympics in 2012.

He said: “My job will be to enhance all the town’s green spaces and get involved with the community on projects. The community side of the role appealed to me.”