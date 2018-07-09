Monday, 09 July 2018

Work party

THE Kingwood Common Conservation Group will hold its next work party on Saturday, July 14.

The volunteers will meet at Cherry Croft in Colmore Lane at 9.45am and work until 1pm with refreshments at 11am. Afterwards there will be a lunch at the Unicorn pub.

Volunteers should wear sturdy footwear and suitable clothing and sign in on arrival. Gloves, glasses and bibs are provided.

