Monday, 30 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Extra water

TREES that are newly planted in Sonning Common will receive extra watering.

The parish council will ask contractor Brian Willis to do this for about a dozen trees scattered around the village.

These were planted in autumn 2016 and paid for using a donation from a developer.

The parish council has also been donated two elm trees, which it will choose a location for later.

Speaking at the full council meeting last week Councillor Dirk Jones said there had been no rain in Sonning Common for 45 days.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33