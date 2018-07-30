Extra water

TREES that are newly planted in Sonning Common will receive extra watering.

The parish council will ask contractor Brian Willis to do this for about a dozen trees scattered around the village.

These were planted in autumn 2016 and paid for using a donation from a developer.

The parish council has also been donated two elm trees, which it will choose a location for later.

Speaking at the full council meeting last week Councillor Dirk Jones said there had been no rain in Sonning Common for 45 days.