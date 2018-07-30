Extra water

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
TREES that are newly planted in Sonning Common will receive extra watering.
The parish council will ask contractor Brian Willis to do this for about a dozen trees scattered around the village.
These were planted in autumn 2016 and paid for using a donation from a developer.
The parish council has also been donated two elm trees, which it will choose a location for later.
Speaking at the full council meeting last week Councillor Dirk Jones said there had been no rain in Sonning Common for 45 days.
