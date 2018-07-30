Monday, 30 July 2018

Extra flood protection

EXTRA flood defences could be installed in Caversham.

The Environment Agency is looking at adding extra flood walls and embankments to reduce the risk of flooding from the River Thames.

There have been problems with flooding in Lower Caversham in 2012 and 2014, with homes and businessses affected.

In 2003 many houses was surrounded by floodwater and a number of roads were closed to vehicles, some for as long as five days.

The protections proposed could cover from Nire Road to Christchurch playing fields, Nire Road to Promenade Road or Nire Road to Promenade Road including Waterman Place to Reading Bridge.

The agency is considering responses to a consultation which ended on Thursday.

