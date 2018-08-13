Green Gym given £800

SONNING Common Green Gym has been given £800 to thank the volunteers for their work.

The group received the donation from Nuffield College, part of the University of Oxford, for its work at Park Wood in Nuffield.

The volunteers have been working there for several years, clearing holly and brambles to encourage bluebells and other wildflowers.

Earlier this year the wood was used for filming and the production company paid to use it and the college decided to pass the money on.

The cash will go towards new tools to replace some which have been in use since the group began 20 years ago.

The volunteers have also felled trees on Kingwood Common, rehung a kissing gate at Bishopswood Field and installed a fence at Aston Rowant nature reserve.

Brian Gardener, a member of the green gym, said: “It is very satisfying to be improving the environment while at the same time maintaining our own health and wellbeing.”

For more information, visit https://sonningcommon.tcv.org.uk