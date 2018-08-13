Help the hogs

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
Monday, 13 August 2018
COUNCILLORS in Henley are urging residents to help look after hedgehogs.
The animals are struggling for food in the hot weather so are unable to build up reserves for hibernation in the winter.
Councillor David Eggleton, chairman of Henley in Bloom, said: “I’ve been asking people to put food and bowls of water out for them.”
