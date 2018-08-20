Monday, 20 August 2018

Henley could get new on-street electric vehicle charging points

HENLEY Town Council could apply for government funding for on-street electric vehicle charging points.

The Government has created a £4.5million fund for local authorities to tap into in order to encourage more people to buy electric cars. Councils would have to provide 25 per cent of the cost themselves.

Councillor Lorraine Hillier said: “The money is available on a first-come first-served basis. You are able to have up to £100,000 for a single or multiple charging points.”

She said the council would need to work with Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to find appropriate locations.

“If you don’t have a driveway or parking off-road then you are unable to have an electric vehicle,” she said.

