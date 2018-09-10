Heatwave hits the number of entries at produce show — but not the quality

THE heatwave took its toll on the Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardens Association’s 117th annual show.

The number of entries at the show, which was held at Caversham Hall in St John’s Road on Saturday, was down on previous years.

But show secretary Hazel Addington praised the efforts of members for the quality of their vegetables, fruit and flowers despite the unusually hot weather over the summer which made growing harder than normal.

She said: “Despite the bizarre weather we have witnessed this year, a wet and cold spring followed by the most incredible hot, sunny May, June, July and August we have seen for many a year, members still produced some excellent exhibits.

“The number was understandably down but that seems to be the same as other horticultural shows.

“There was still all the usual awe-inspiring produce on display, from stunning flowers to enormous and near-perfect vegetables, as well as assorted handicrafts and beautifully prepared bakes and preserves in the cookery section.

“As usual, the children outshone everyone, showing really creative displays of an edible necklace and animals sculpted out of fruit and vegetables.” Association treasurer Alwyn Schofield, of Henley Road, Caversham, won three trophies — the Dorrell Cup for best exhibit in flower section, the Bert Cowlard Memorial Shield for the best exhibit in the novice flower classes and the Len Masters Memorial Cup for the best exhibit in cookery section — as well as the Banksian medal, for the highest total in prize money won in the horticultural classes.

Show veteran Jim McCartney, from Tilehurst, took home the Caversham Allotment Holders Association Vegetable Shield, the

F G Back Trophy for best exhibit in the vegetable section and the gold award for top tray.

Anna Froud, from Caversham, won the Caversham Allotment Holders Association Decorative Cup for the best exhibit in the floral art section and the Bernard Stretch Memorial Plaque for best dahlia exhibit.

Members and visitors to the show were served refreshments including tea, coffee and cake and there was a tombola.

Mrs Addington said: “The fact that all the seats in the tea zone were taken, coupled with the continuous hum of conversation, suggests this was appreciated by all.

“Everyone seemed happy with their winnings and it was also an excellent way to raise funds for our association.”

• The show results will be published in full in next week’s Henley Standard.