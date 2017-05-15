A STUD farm near Wargrave which produced champion racehorses including Frankel and Dancing Brave has been sold.

Juddmonte Farms, which belonged to Prince Khalid Abdullah, a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family, has been bought by a South African breeder.

Prince Khalid bought the 890-acre site, then known as Cayton Park Stud, in 1982 and built a collection of champion horses. He is now downsizing and has also sold a stud farm in Kentucky.

Juddmonte chief executive Douglas Erskine Crum said: “The decision to sell the farms did not come easily, in particular the farm at Wargrave, which was where Prince Khalid’s vision to build a world-class breeding and racing operation was born.”

Frankel was retired in 2012 after 14 races unbeaten and is now at a Juddmonte stud farm in Suffolk.