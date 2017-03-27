Triathlon open for entries

ENTRIES are now being accepted for this year’s Wargrave Sprint Triathlon.

About 100 competitors are expected to take part in the event, which is part of the biennial village festival, on Sunday, June 18.

It comprises a 750m swim in the River Thames followed by a 20km bike ride around Burchetts Green,

Remenham Hill and Kentons Lane and a 5km run finishing at Mill Green.

Entry costs £35 or £50 for a team. For more information or to enter, email Jo Hall at jomaundrell@hotmail.com or visit www.thewargrave

triathlon.org