Monday, 27 March 2017

Fun and games (and poetry) at scouts' tea party for villagers

CHILDREN from 1st Shiplake scout group have held their annual tea party for locals.

Beavers, cubs and scouts welcomed about 110 people from Shiplake, Binfield Heath, Dunsden and Harpsden to the event at Shiplake Memorial Hall.

The guests were served tea and cake and took part in a quiz and there were poetry readings by the cubs and beavers.

Organiser and scout secretary Victoria Morgan said: “It was nice to see everyone having fun together. The beavers, cubs and scouts all mixed in together and the girls joined in as we don’t have girl guides in the village.”

