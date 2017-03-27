Fun and games (and poetry) at scouts' tea party for villagers

School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
Monday, 27 March 2017
CHILDREN from 1st Shiplake scout group have held their annual tea party for locals.
Beavers, cubs and scouts welcomed about 110 people from Shiplake, Binfield Heath, Dunsden and Harpsden to the event at Shiplake Memorial Hall.
The guests were served tea and cake and took part in a quiz and there were poetry readings by the cubs and beavers.
Organiser and scout secretary Victoria Morgan said: “It was nice to see everyone having fun together. The beavers, cubs and scouts all mixed in together and the girls joined in as we don’t have girl guides in the village.”
