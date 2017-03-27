Monday, 27 March 2017

Coffee with Co-op shop

A COFFEE afternoon will be held at Sonning Common village hall from 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

The event has been organised by the Co-op store in Wood Lane and there will be free cakes, sweets, treats and drinks on offer.

The shop has been closed since February 20 while it is being extended and renovated and is due to re-open next week.

Manager Paul Wilson said: “This is our way of saying thank-you to our customers who have been so patient.”

