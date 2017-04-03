Monday, 03 April 2017

Remembering

AN event to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War will take place in Peppard.

The parish council is to work with villager Nick Launders, organiser of the village’s poppy appeal, in organising the event to coincide with commemorations elsewhere.

