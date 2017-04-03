Eighties party

Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Monday, 03 April 2017
AN Eighties-themed party in aid of Henley youth and community project Nomad will be held at Harpsden village hall next Saturday from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.
There will be a live band, DJ, food and drink and a raffle. Tickets cost £15 from glitterball69@hotmail.com
