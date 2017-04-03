Volunteers spring clean church ready for Easter activities

VOLUNTEERS used ladders and feather dusters as they gave St Mary’s Church in Wargrave a spring clean.

About 12 people took part in the operation on Saturday with one group using long brushes to clean the ceiling and another team sweeping and vacuuming the floor and polishing the furniture.

Afterwards the volunteers were treated to tea and cake.

Churchwarden Christine Walker said: “It’s very well organised and like a well-oiled machine.

“Age is no barrier — we had one person who is over 90. The beauty of the high-level team is that they clean all the mess from the ceiling and it’s then vacuumed up by the low level team.

“Hundreds of ladybirds dropped to the floor from the roof.

“The beeswax polish leaves a beautiful smell afterwards.

“One of the reasons we do it is we like the church to be a welcoming place and the parishioners take ownership of that.

“It is also an opportunity for people to explore the church and see the places they’ve never seen before.”

Meanwhile, the church will host a series of events during the Easter period. On Sunday, April 9, the Twyford Singers will stage an Easter concert from 7pm.

The choir will sing a range of religious songs including pieces by Thomas Tallis, Giovanni Battista Pergolesi and Cesar Franck.

Tickets cost £7 (£3.50 for under-16s), which includes refreshments, in advance or £8 (£4) on the night. To book, call 07762 738384.

On Good Friday, April 14, there will be a walk of witness around the parish from 10am.

The walk will start at the corner of Blakes Lane and Highfield Park and pass through Victoria Road, Hamilton Road, Silverdale Road, Mumbery Hill, Braybrooke Road, Spring Walk, School Lane, Church Street and Mill Green before finishing at the church.

There will be a pause at Elizabeth Court and The Mount care homes for dramatic readings and hymns.

The church will hold a 10-minute service followed by hot cross buns and refreshments.

At 2pm on the same day there will be a separate devotional service.

On Easter Sunday, April 17, the church will hold a communion celebration at 10.30am.