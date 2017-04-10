Monday, 10 April 2017

Nottakwire's Sixties show

NOTTAKWIRE will hold its annual summer concert in Sonning Common on June 24 and 25.

It is called Those Were The Days and will focus on music from the Sixties.

The performance on June 24 will begin at 3pm and on June 25 at 2.30pm. Both will be in the village hall in Wood Lane.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for seven- to 12-year-olds and will be available from Occasions in Wood Lane from June 1.

All proceeds will go to charities and worthy causes in the village.

