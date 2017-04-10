Debate on village life

AUTHOR and parish councillor Tom Fort will lead a talk on villages and village life in Sonning Common on Thursday, April 27.

He has just published his latest book, The Village News, a look at communal living in England.

After his presentation, a panel of residents will explore the topic before the discussion is handed over to the audience.

The event will take place at the village hall in Wood Lane from 8pm to 10pm.

It has been organised by Sonning Common Magazine and tickets cost £3 each or £5 for two, which includes a drink.

They are available from Occasions in Wood Lane or from John Pearman on 0118 972 2381.