Charity quiz

A QUIZ in aid of Sue Ryder will be held at Sonning Common village hall on May 5 at 7.30pm.

Drinks and refreshments will be available to purchase and there will be a raffle.

Entry cost £30 per team with a maximum of six people.

Tickets can be bought from Occasions in Wood Lane or from Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury on 0118 972 1058 or Jill Grinsted on 0118 972 3162.