Charity quiz

Lynch's lob wraps up title for Watlington
WATLINGTON TOWN were crowned champions of ... [more]
Monday, 10 April 2017
A QUIZ in aid of Sue Ryder will be held at Sonning Common village hall on May 5 at 7.30pm.
Drinks and refreshments will be available to purchase and there will be a raffle.
Entry cost £30 per team with a maximum of six people.
Tickets can be bought from Occasions in Wood Lane or from Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury on 0118 972 1058 or Jill Grinsted on 0118 972 3162.
10 April 2017
More News:
POLL: Have your say