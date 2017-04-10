Chocolate reward for creativity

A QUIZ in aid of Wargrave charity Camp Mohawk raised about £1,000.

More than 80 people took part in the event at Redingensians Rugby Club in Sonning with quizmaster Chris Stillman.

There were questions on art, literature, history and general knowledge as well as a round on popular chocolate bars.

The quiz was won by a team from investment company Courtiers.

Software business Acquia received a wooden spoon after finishing last but won a prize for the most creative team name — Quiztena Aguilera.

Each team was given a chocolate Easter egg for taking part.

There was also a raffle with prizes including a three-course meal at the Horns pub in Crazies Hill and tickets to a Premiership rugby match.

All the money will go towards the running costs of Camp Mohawk, a day centre for children with special needs off Highfield Lane.

Centre manager Annabel Hill said: “At a time when public funds are being slashed, we are grateful for the support from our investors and enterprises.

“We have five acres of land which is a lot of upkeep, so if anyone would like to get involved and provide maintenance for us that would be most appreciated.”

For more information, visit www.campmohawk.org.uk