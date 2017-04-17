Festival for food fans

THE Mapledurham Food Festival will return next month.

Chefs and experts including Great British Bake Off quarter-finalist Paul Jagger, demonstrator Clover Hutson and the Fabulous Baker Brothers Tom and Henry Herbert will be giving demonstrations and interactive cooking classes.

There will also be foraging walks, a children’s sow ’n’ grow area, a make ’n’ take craft area and and a story-telling corner.

The festival will be held at Mapledurham House over the May bank holiday weekend, Saturday to Monday, April 29 to May 1, from 10am to 5pm daily.

For more information, visit www.mapledurhamfestival.co.uk