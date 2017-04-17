Detector dogs

Teased at school for being 'ugly', now Megan could be crowned Miss England
Tuesday, 18 April 2017
A TALK by Geoff Richardson about how dogs are trained to detect diseases such as cancer and diabetes will be held at St Katharine’s in Frieth on Thursday, beginning at 7.30pm.
The event includes a two-course supper. Tickets cost £18 each and are available by calling 01494 881037 or email office@srpf.org.uk
17 April 2017
