Detector dogs

A TALK by Geoff Richardson about how dogs are trained to detect diseases such as cancer and diabetes will be held at St Katharine’s in Frieth on Thursday, beginning at 7.30pm. 

The event includes a two-course supper. Tickets cost £18 each and are available by calling 01494 881037 or email office@srpf.org.uk

