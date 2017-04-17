Celebrity storytime at new May fayre

A CHILDREN’S storytime event will be held at the new-look Henley May Fayre.

The Celebrity Jackanory event for six- to 13-year-olds will be held at a secret town centre location on bank holiday Monday, May 1 from 12.45pm to 1.20pm.

Children can win tickets to the show by entering a competition at the town hall.

They must answer the question: “What is your favourite story or book and why?”

Entries must include the child’s full name, age and address and their parent/carer’s daytime telephone number and be submitted by Tuesday, April 25.

The organisers will select the best 30 answers and each winning child will receive a ticket for them and one adult to attend the event. Winners will be notified on April 28.

The fayre, which is sponsored by the Henley Standard, is to be held in the town centre for the first time in about 30 years.

It has been moved from Mill Meadows after Henley Round Table decided not to organise it any more.

It is now being organised by a committee led by town councillor Sarah Miller.

It will be officially opened by Mayor Julian Brookes at 11.55am and run until 5pm.

At noon there will be a Maypole dance followed by the judging of the traditional May King and Queen competition with Angie Best.

Other attractions include performances by Divas & Dudes from 1.35pm to 1.50pm, Springbox Gymnastics from 1.55pm to 2.15pm, Morris dancers from 2.30pm to 2.50pm and 3.30pm to 3.50pm and Joe Flynn’s Irish Dancing from 3pm to 3.20pm.

The Henley Hawks Women will take on the Rowbarge Inn Warriors in a tug-of-war contest from 4pm to 4.30pm and Sam Brown’s Ukulele Club will perform from 4.15pm. All timings are subject to change.

There will be various stalls organised by local businesses and charities as well as face- painting and traditional games such as hook the duck, splat the rat and a coconut shy.

Other sponsors of the event are Henley Town Council, IBS Office Solutions, Wilkins Removals, Penny & Sinclair estate agents, Divas & Dudes and the Hot Gossip coffee house.