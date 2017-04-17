Appeal for prizes

Tuesday, 18 April 2017

PRIZES are needed for a raffle to raise money for Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common.

The draw will be part of the school’s summer fun day at Abbey Rugby Club on August 19 from 11am to 5pm.

Vicky Doe, a member of the Bishopswood School Association, said: “We are a registered charity and all the money we raise goes directly to benefit the children at the school.”

Attractions at the fun day will include craft and food stalls, a coconut shy, tractor rides, pottery corner, a bouncy castle, a chocolate fountain, dance displays and entertainment from football freestyler Colin Nell.

There will also be a mobile toilet and changing facility for anyone with complex personal care needs. Entry costs £5 per car.

If you can donate a prize, email vickyjdoe@hotmail.com 

