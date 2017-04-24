Talking toys

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Monday, 24 April 2017
TOY expert Gary Grant is to speak at a “men’s breakfast” to be held in Wargrave.
Mr Grant opened his first toy shop The Entertainer in 1981 and is now the biggest independent toy retailer in the country.
He also runs a charity fund, the Grant Foundation, which supports a number of children’s organisations. Mr Grant will also talk about how he became a Christian and why his faith is important to him.
The event will take place at Mill Green, off Station Road, on Saturday, June 3 from 8am and is open to men who attend churches in the area. Food and drink will be served.
If you would like to attend, email Andy Ferguson at andy
ferguson1@btinternet.com or Steve Turville at stephen.
turville@ntlworld.com
24 April 2017
More News:
Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Every passenger counts, says not-for-profit bus operator as he seeks to expand
RESIDENTS of Goring have been urged to use the ... [more]
Girl raises money for homelessness charity with cake sale
A SCHOOLGIRL from Sonning Common raised £321 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say