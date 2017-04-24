Talking toys

TOY expert Gary Grant is to speak at a “men’s breakfast” to be held in Wargrave.

Mr Grant opened his first toy shop The Entertainer in 1981 and is now the biggest independent toy retailer in the country.

He also runs a charity fund, the Grant Foundation, which supports a number of children’s organisations. Mr Grant will also talk about how he became a Christian and why his faith is important to him.

The event will take place at Mill Green, off Station Road, on Saturday, June 3 from 8am and is open to men who attend churches in the area. Food and drink will be served.

If you would like to attend, email Andy Ferguson at andy

ferguson1@btinternet.com or Steve Turville at stephen.

turville@ntlworld.com