Musical songs

Monday, 24 April 2017
A SINGING afternoon based on songs from Les Misérables will be held at Charvil village hall in Park Lane tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm to 4pm.
Musical director Suzanne Newman will host the event and the singers will be accompanied by pianist Mary Daniels, from Checkendon.
The event costs £10 which includes a copy of the music and refreshments.
To book a place, call Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman@
btinternet.com
