The Wall 2

A GROUP of musicians will perform Pink Floyd’s concept album The Wall in its entirety at Goring village hall.

The concert on May 13 (7pm) will include a light show similar to that used by the original band in their heyday.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from Inspiration in High Street or call 07883 251803.

