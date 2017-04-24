Prime Minister at care home party

PRIME Minister Theresa May visited residents of a care home at a party in Charvil village hall.

The Maidenhead MP attended the event with her husband Phillip. She drank tea and ate cake with residents of the Sunrise care home in Sonning as well as dancing to an Elvis Presley tribute act.

She had been invited by resident Margaret Wright, who has a keen interest in politics, as part of the home’s “Wish Upon A Star” programme, where staff try to fulfil the requests of residents.

The visit came just weeks after actor and fellow Sonning resident George Clooney surprised Sunrise resident Pat Adams on her 87th birthday.

Georgina Williams, the home’s activities and volunteers co-ordinator, said: “After the surprise visit of George Clooney, we were delighted when the Prime Minister turned up at the village party.

“Who knows which famous face will arrive on our doorstep next?”