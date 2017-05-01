Successful litter pick

SEVENTY-THREE bags of rubbish were collected during the Goring litter pick.

Scores of volunteers took part in the event, which covered the entire village for the first time.

Participants separated the waste so that 29 bags could be sent off for recycling while the rest went to landfill.

Six carloads of bags were taken to South Oxfordshire District Council’s offices in Milton for collection by its contractor Biffa.

Afterwards the volunteers enjoyed refreshments prepared by the Cleeve by Goring WI at the village hall.

The hire fee was paid by Goring Gap News while the Goring Gap in Bloom committee insured the event.

Organiser Maureen Whitcher said: “A great big thank-you to all the villagers who gave up their time to clear the village of litter.

“Any ideas for solving the problem of litter louts would be gratefully received.”