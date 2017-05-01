Band birthday

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Monday, 01 May 2017
THE Goring and Streatley Concert Band will mark its 40th anniversary with a concert in Rectory Garden, off High Street, Goring, on June 3 at 2pm.
The group, which was formed to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, will also appear at South Stoke fete on May 1, Bix and Assendon fete on June 10 and Goring and Streatley Regatta on July 22.
01 May 2017
More News:
Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
A FRAMED oil portrait of Sir Arthur “Bomber” ... [more]
Hundreds queue to snap up tickets for the village festival
HUNDREDS of people queued up to buy tickets for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say