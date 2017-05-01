Monday, 01 May 2017

Band birthday

THE Goring and Streatley Concert Band will mark its 40th anniversary with a concert in Rectory Garden, off High Street, Goring, on June 3 at 2pm.

The group, which was formed to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, will also appear at South Stoke fete on May 1, Bix and Assendon fete on June 10 and Goring and Streatley Regatta on July 22.

