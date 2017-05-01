Monday, 01 May 2017

Church music

TWO classical concerts will take place at St Thomas’s Church in Goring,

Harpist Oliver Wass will play music by Bach, Britten, Moussorgsky, Ravel and De Falla on Wednesday at 1pm.

The Goring Chamber Choir will perform works by Hungarian composers Liszt, Bartók and Zoltán Kodály at on May 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from Inspiration in High Street.

