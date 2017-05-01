Church music

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
Monday, 01 May 2017
TWO classical concerts will take place at St Thomas’s Church in Goring,
Harpist Oliver Wass will play music by Bach, Britten, Moussorgsky, Ravel and De Falla on Wednesday at 1pm.
The Goring Chamber Choir will perform works by Hungarian composers Liszt, Bartók and Zoltán Kodály at on May 13 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available from Inspiration in High Street.
