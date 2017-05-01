Ridgeway walk

A WALK along the Ridgeway which finishes at Goring village hall will take place next Saturday (May 6).

Participants will assemble at Streatley youth hostel in the morning and be taken by coach to White Horse Hill at Uffington, where the 20-mile walk begins.

There will be several checkpoints along the way where food will be available and tea and cakes will be served at the finish. Walkers will be presented with a certificate.

To sign up, email ron@etape.org.uk