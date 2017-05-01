AN appeal has been launched to save Henley’s annual summer fireworks display.

Campaigners need to raise about £12,000 to ensure the event goes ahead as usual on the Saturday of this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

They are calling on each resident to donate £1 towards the cost of staging it and buckets will be left at town centre pubs.

There will also be a collection at the May Fayre, which takes place in Market Place on Monday.

Deputy Mayor Will Hamilton, who is part of the volunteer committee, said: “I appeal to all residents to get behind us.

“These fireworks have been taking place for well over 100 years and it would be sad to see the display go.

“We managed to save the event last year thanks to the generosity of the town and £1 is a very small price to pay.” There has been a fireworks display on the Saturday night of the regatta for at least a century. It used to be held on the regatta’s land but was moved after summer 2008.

The display didn’t happen in 2009 but was revived the following year with help from Billy Pinches, who hosted the display on his land at at Meadows Farm, and Lady McAlpine, of Fawley Hill.

A new venue had to be found last year after Mr Pinches pulled out as he is leaving the area.

It moved to the hillside overlooking Temple Island Meadows in Remenham, which serves as the entrance to the Rewind festival site.

The venue for this year has not yet been chosen.

You can donate to the Henley Fireworks Fund online at Lloyds Bank — account number 18827960, sort code 308054.