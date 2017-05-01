Monday, 01 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Summer fun

THE Gainsborough Residents Association and Soha summer event will take place at Makins recreation ground in Henley on Thursday, August 10.

Attractions will include family picnics, circus skills, a drumming workshop and
go-karting.

More News:

I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33