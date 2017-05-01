Priorities for police

RESIDENTS are being asked for their views on Henley’s policing priorities.

Thames Valley Police have launched an online survey in which people can rank a number of issues in order of importance, including burglary, antisocial behaviour and protecting vulnerable people.

They can also say whether they would be interested in joining a community focus group to discuss ideas for tackling problems in specific neighbourhoods with police officers.

To take part in the survey, visit http://bit.ly/2nZkE8x

l Police held two mobile community events in Henley yesterday (Thursday) following complaints from residents about antisocial behaviour.