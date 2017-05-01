Priorities for police

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
RESIDENTS are being asked for their views on Henley’s policing priorities.
Thames Valley Police have launched an online survey in which people can rank a number of issues in order of importance, including burglary, antisocial behaviour and protecting vulnerable people.
They can also say whether they would be interested in joining a community focus group to discuss ideas for tackling problems in specific neighbourhoods with police officers.
To take part in the survey, visit http://bit.ly/2nZkE8x
l Police held two mobile community events in Henley yesterday (Thursday) following complaints from residents about antisocial behaviour.
01 May 2017
