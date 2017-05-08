Monday, 08 May 2017

The Bard revisited

A SECOND event to explain the plays of William Shakespeare will be held in Wargrave on Monday.

Joe Haynes, a member of Wargrave Theatre Workshop, will run the session, called “Shakespeare simplified”, in the green room at the Woodclyffe Hostel in High Street from 8pm.

The first event took place last month and Mr Haynes decided to run a follow-up following feedback and requests from those who missed it.

This session will focus on The Merchant of Venice, which will be performed at next month’s Wargrave Village Festival.

Entry costs £2 per person to cover the cost of hiring the room.

