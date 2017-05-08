Circus to visit school

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A CIRCUS is to visit Robert Piggott Infant School in Wargrave.
Circus Pazaz, which features clowns, acrobats and other performers, will stage two shows at the school in Beverley Gardens on Saturday, May 20 at 2pm and 4pm.
There will be a licensed bar, food and drink, an ice cream van and a visit by police and firefighters.
Tickets costs £6 and are free for children under three. To book, visit www.buytickets.
at/robertpiggottpta or email
chair@robertpiggottpta.org.uk
08 May 2017
