Plant sale

A TABLE top and plant sale will be held at Sonning Common village hall next Saturday (May 13) from 10am to noon.

The event has been organised by the Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society.

Tables are still available and cost £7. For more information, call chairman Nigel Crush on 0118 972 2167.

